Turkmenistan President issues directive on ensuring country’s preparation for WUF13 in Baku

2 May 2026 15:55 (UTC+04:00)

Turkmenistan President Serdar Berdimuhamedov has instructed relevant officials to ensure comprehensive preparations for the country’s participation in the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), which will be held in Baku, AzerNEWS reports, citing the press service of the Turkmen government.

The directive was issued during an online meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers dedicated to Turkmenistan’s macroeconomic indicators for the period of January–April 2026.

WUF13 is scheduled to take place in Baku from May 17 to 22. The high-profile event is being organized in close cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat).

The forum aims to facilitate the exchange of global experience in sustainable urban development, smart cities, and innovative urban solutions.