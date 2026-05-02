Earthquake recorded in Caspian Sea

2 May 2026 12:40 (UTC+04:00)

A minor earthquake has been recorded in the Caspian Sea, according to the Republican Seismological Service Center under the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, AzerNEWS reports.

The Seismological Research Bureau informed that the tremor occurred at 09:50 local time and had a magnitude of 3.0. The earthquake’s epicenter was located at a depth of 27 kilometers.

No casualties or damage have been reported following the seismic event. Given its relatively low magnitude and considerable depth, the tremor is unlikely to have been strongly felt in nearby coastal areas.

Seismologists note that such minor earthquakes are not uncommon in the Caspian Sea region, which is situated within an active seismic zone influenced by complex geological processes. Monitoring of seismic activity is carried out regularly to ensure timely detection and assessment of potential risks.

Authorities continue to observe the situation, although experts emphasize that earthquakes of this scale typically pose no significant threat.