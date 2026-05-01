Azerbaijan issues note of protest to EU Ambassador

1 May 2026 11:37 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

On May 1, the Ambassador of the European Union to Azerbaijan, Mariyana Kuyuncic, was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports, citing Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, Azerbaijani officials strongly condemned the provisions of a resolution adopted by the European Parliament on April 30, describing them as unfounded and biased. An official note of protest was handed over to the EU side.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry emphasized that the resolution distorts realities and contradicts the principles of objectivity, as well as obligations to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states. It was noted that such an approach by the European Parliament could negatively impact the normalization process in the region and harm future relations between Azerbaijan and the European Union.

The ministry also rejected claims included in the resolution regarding the return of Armenian residents to the Karabakh region, calling them entirely groundless and an interference in Azerbaijan’s internal affairs. Officials stressed that despite a reintegration plan presented in 2023 in line with Azerbaijan’s Constitution, Armenian residents had voluntarily left the region, and statements suggesting otherwise are inaccurate.

In addition, calls for the release of individuals described as "prisoners of war" were deemed legally unacceptable. The Azerbaijani side underlined that many detainees had already been released on humanitarian grounds as part of confidence-building measures, while those convicted by courts were found guilty of serious crimes, including terrorism, sabotage, and war crimes.

At the meeting, the European Union was called upon to prevent such actions that damage the relations between Azerbaijan and the European Union, as well as the process of peace and normalization in the region.