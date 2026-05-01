Trump said to have been briefed on Iran strike options

1 May 2026 11:03 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

United States President Donald Trump was briefed on new plans for potential military action against Iran, Axios reporter Barak Ravid said, citing two unnamed US officials, AzerNEWS reports.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander Brad Cooper and General Dan Caine, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, took part in the briefing, the report said.

Iran warned on Thursday that it would respond to any US attacks with "prolonged and far-reaching painful strikes."

Iran's Ambassador to Italy Mohammad-Reza Sabouri said in an interview with the Russian news agency TASS that the United States betrayed diplomacy by its actions against his country.

"Unfortunately, we witnessed the abuse and betrayal of diplomacy by the United States during the 12-day war [in June 2026] and the recent aggression," Sabouri noted. However, he stressed that Iran remains committed to a diplomatic approach, adding that "we believe that the only way to resolve differences is a return to diplomacy."

Furthermore, the diplomat said that the next round of negotiations between Washington and Tehran is likely to take place in Islamabad, given "Pakistan's initiatives and efforts."