Ukraine formally asks Israel to act on 'stolen' grain ship

29 April 2026 20:16 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on Wednesday that his country had formally requested Israel to act against a ship that is allegedly transporting stolen grain from occupied Ukrainian territory, AzerNEWS reports.

"The Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine has submitted a relevant request to the Israeli authorities based on a Ukrainian court ruling to arrest the vessel as part of the ongoing investigation," Sybiha wrote in a post on X. He added thet this "is not Twitter diplomacy, but a very concrete legal and diplomatic request for international legal assistance," after his Israeli counterpart Gideon Saar accused Ukraine's officials of conducting "Twitter diplomacy."

The day before, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky took to X to accuse Israel of buying stolen grain from Russia, and threatened with sanctions against "individuals and legal entities attempting to profit from this criminal scheme."