Czech Republic turns to Azerbaijan for future gas supplies

28 April 2026 16:46 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The Czech Republic is planning to significantly increase its imports of natural gas from Azerbaijan in the coming years, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Czech news outlet Seznam Zprávy.

According to the report, Prague intends to import approximately 2 billion cubic meters of natural gas annually from Azerbaijan. Deliveries are expected to begin in the 2028–2029 period, marking a long-term shift in the country’s energy sourcing strategy.

Czech Minister of Industry and Trade Karel Havlíček noted that although the relevant agreement has not yet been signed, negotiations are continuing successfully and the contract is at a very promising stage.

At the same time, the country’s leading energy company ČEZ Group has shown strong interest in participating in the initiative. The company is reportedly involved in preparations related to infrastructure and supply chain planning for the expected gas imports.

The planned cooperation with Azerbaijan reflects a wider European effort to reduce dependence on a limited number of energy suppliers.

For the Czech Republic, increasing imports from Azerbaijan is seen as a way to enhance stability in energy supplies while reducing vulnerability to geopolitical risks in traditional supply chains.

Moreover, the Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš’s recent visit to Azerbaijan marked a significant step in deepening bilateral energy and economic ties, with natural gas supplies emerging as the central issue on the agenda. During talks with President Ilham Aliyev in Gabala on 27 April, the two sides discussed long-term cooperation in energy, transport, defence industry, and trade, underscoring Azerbaijan’s growing role as a strategic partner for Central Europe.

The visit comes against the backdrop of Europe’s continued efforts to diversify away from Russian gas following the 2022 invasion of Ukraine. The Czech Republic, like many landlocked Central European states, has sought new and reliable suppliers to strengthen its energy security. Azerbaijan has become increasingly important in this regard through the Southern Gas Corridor, which already delivers Caspian gas to several European markets, including Italy, Greece, Bulgaria, Hungary, and Serbia.

The visit also highlighted the Czech Republic’s wider economic interest in Azerbaijan. Reports noted that around 50 Czech companies joined the delegation, signalling interest beyond energy in sectors such as engineering, defence cooperation and infrastructure.

In practical terms, the trip reflected two wider trends: Europe’s search for dependable non-Russian energy sources, and Azerbaijan’s steady rise as a geopolitical energy player linking the Caspian region with European demand centres.