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Tuesday, April 28, 2026

Gold and silver prices drop sharply on COMEX

28 April 2026 14:56 (UTC+04:00)
Gold and silver prices drop sharply on COMEX
Ulviyya Poladova
Ulviyya Poladova
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Precious metals prices declined sharply in trading on the COMEX in New York, reflecting shifting investor sentiment and broader market pressures, AzerNEWS reports. The price of a troy ounce of gold fell by...

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