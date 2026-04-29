Baku, Seoul discuss expanding bilateral cooperation

29 April 2026 14:56 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The Foreign Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, held a telephone conversation with the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Korea, Cho Hyun, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, the two sides discussed the current state and future prospects of relations between Azerbaijan and South Korea, as well as opportunities for expanding cooperation in regional formats.

During the telephone conversation, the current state and prospects for the development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the Republic of Korea were discussed, as well as issues of regional cooperation.

The ministers also highlighted the role of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on economic cooperation, which serves as an important mechanism for advancing bilateral ties and strengthening collaboration in multiple sectors.

They underlined the importance of intensifying consultation mechanisms between the foreign ministries and increasing mutual high-level visits to further enhance cooperation.

In addition, the parties exchanged views on expanding cooperation within regional platforms and explored opportunities for broader engagement across different areas of mutual interest.

Moreover, it was also noted that the Korean side welcomed Azerbaijan’s chairmanship of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP).

The telephone conversation concluded with an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest, reflecting continued dialogue and partnership between the two countries.