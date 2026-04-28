Labour MP 'anxious' over King's US visit
Labour Chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee Emily Thornberry has voiced "anxiety" over King Charles III's upcoming US state visit. Speaking on BBC Radio 4 on Monday, Thornberry called US President Donald Trump "so unpredictable," branding the trip "a really high-wire act", AzerNEWS reports.
Meanwhile, former British ambassador to the US David Manning said the visit will be "difficult" amid the Iran war.
The monarch will land in the US on Monday for a four-day state visit.
Trump has sharply criticized Prime Minister Keir Starmer's Iran war decisions, recently calling the UK "disappointing" and slamming its hesitation on sending aircraft carriers, claiming London's move came too late.
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