Pakistan successfully tests Fatah-2 missile with 400 km range

29 April 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Pakistan has successfully conducted a training launch of the “Fatah-2” multi-role missile system, which has a reported range of 400 kilometers and was developed in Iran, AzerNEWS reports.

According to a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of Pakistan’s armed forces, the test was aimed at enhancing the operational readiness of the country’s missile units.

The ISPR noted that the system is equipped with advanced avionics and modern navigation technology, enabling improved performance in precision and targeting.

During the exercise, a range of technical parameters and features of various subsystems were evaluated to verify the missile’s accuracy and reliability. “Different technical parameters and characteristics of several subsystems integrated to enhance precision and endurance were successfully tested,” the statement said.

The successful launch marks another step in Pakistan’s efforts to strengthen its strategic and defensive capabilities amid evolving regional security dynamics.