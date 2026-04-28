Total of 25,000 participants registered for Baku Marathon 2026

28 April 2026 17:59 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

At the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, 25,000 participants have registered for the "Baku Marathon 2026," which will be held on May 3, AzerNEWS reports.

In addition to Azerbaijani citizens, participants from the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, China, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Russia, Turkiye, Ukraine, and other countries will also join the race in pursuit of victory.

As in previous years, people with physical disabilities, as well as individuals with Down syndrome, will also take part in this year's event.

It should be noted that a new world record was set at the London Marathon on April 26. Kenyan athlete Sabastian Sawe became the winner of the London Marathon and broke the world record. He covered the 42.195 km distance in under two hours—1 hour, 59 minutes, and 30 seconds. Among women, Ethiopian runner Tigst Assefa won with a time of 2 hours, 15 minutes, and 41 seconds.

On May 3, the first-ever 42 km Baku Marathon will be held, starting at the State Flag Square and finishing in the Sea Breeze area. Male and female participants will compete for the top three places on the course.