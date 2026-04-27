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Monday, April 27, 2026

Azerbaijan's tea production shows steady recovery amid recent fluctuations

27 April 2026 13:35 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's tea production shows steady recovery amid recent fluctuations
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
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The dynamics in tea production in Azerbaijan remain positive, reflecting a gradual recovery trend in the sector despite fluctuations in previous years, AzerNEWS reports. According to the State Statistics Committee, in January–March 2026, tea production reached...

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