Azerbaijan congratulates Netherlands on National Day

27 April 2026 11:21 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has extended congratulations to the Kingdom of the Netherlands on the occasion of its National Day, AzerNEWS reports.

According to a post on the Ministry’s official “X” social media account, Azerbaijan conveyed its best wishes to the Dutch government and people.

“On the occasion of the National Day of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, we extend our congratulations to the Government and people of the Netherlands."