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Monday, April 27, 2026

Azerbaijan congratulates Netherlands on National Day

27 April 2026 11:21 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan congratulates Netherlands on National Day
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
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Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has extended congratulations to the Kingdom of the Netherlands on the occasion of its National Day, AzerNEWS reports.

According to a post on the Ministry’s official “X” social media account, Azerbaijan conveyed its best wishes to the Dutch government and people.

“On the occasion of the National Day of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, we extend our congratulations to the Government and people of the Netherlands."

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