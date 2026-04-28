President Ilham Aliyev allocates funds to eliminate consequences of heavy rains and floods - decree

28 April 2026 12:47 (UTC+04:00)

A total of 85 million manat ($50 million) has been allocated to eliminate the consequences of the damage caused by heavy rains and floodwaters in Baku and various regions of Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

The decree noted that heavy rains and floodwaters in March-April of this year caused serious destruction in Baku and various regions of Azerbaijan, causing serious damage to agriculture, infrastructure (roads, bridges, electricity) facilities, and residential buildings.

Relevant state bodies (institutions) analyzed the current situation and, as a result of operational and urgent measures, practical work was carried out to eliminate the consequences, water was drained from flooded areas, flood and flood waters were transferred unhindered, the evacuation and safety of the population were ensured, and infrastructure restoration, repair, and construction work were carried out.

According to the decree, a total of 85.87 million manat ($50.5 million) from the President’s Reserve Fund, as provided in the 2026 state budget, will be allocated for the measures outlined in the annex of this decree to ensure the continuity of efforts to address the damage caused by heavy rainfall and flooding in Baku and various regions of Azerbaijan, and to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The following allocations are made from the President’s Reserve Fund: 8.88 million manat ($5.2 million) to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, 1.44 million manat ($850,000) to the Baku City Executive Power, 21.44 million manat ($12.6 million) to the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency, 39.1 million manat ($23 million) to the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads, and 15.01 million manat ($8.8 million) to Azerishig OJSC.