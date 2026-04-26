Azerbaijan experiences surge in patent and invention filings

26 April 2026 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

April 26 marks International Intellectual Property Day, established by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) in 2000 to highlight the importance of intellectual property in fostering innovation, creativity, and economic growth, AzerNEWS reports.

In Azerbaijan, the Intellectual Property Agency organizes annual events to commemorate the day and promote awareness of intellectual property rights.

Recent years have seen a notable increase in patent and invention activity across the country. In 2025, the Intellectual Property Agency received a total of 481 applications for inventions, utility models, industrial designs, and Eurasian patents, reflecting a significant growth compared to 2024. In particular, invention applications rose by 38 percent, utility models by nearly 12 percent, industrial designs by 76 percent, and Eurasian patents by 46 percent. Overall, patent-related applications increased by 37.8 percent compared to the previous year.

During 2025, the Agency granted 214 patents, including 137 for inventions, 57 for utility models, and 20 for industrial designs, representing a 15.7 percent rise over 2024 figures. Trademark registrations also grew, with 4,196 applications submitted in 2025.

The trend continued into the first quarter of 2026, when 109 invention applications were filed—double the number from the same period last year—and a total of 149 applications for inventions, utility models, and industrial designs were received. Trademark registrations during this quarter reached 539.

Azerbaijan has also invested in digital infrastructure to streamline intellectual property registration. The "Open Target for Patents and Trademarks" (PƏNAH) digital information system enables efficient submission and processing of patent and trademark applications.

Recent amendments to the "Law on Patents" aim to further simplify access to patents, supporting inventors and innovators nationwide.

Education and training in intellectual property are a major focus in the country. In 2019, the first Department of Intellectual Property Law was established at Baku State University, and since 2021, BSU has partnered with France's Lyon 2 University to offer an international dual-degree program in the field.

In 2023, the Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction launched its own Intellectual Property Department, offering courses in Azerbaijani, Russian, and English at both undergraduate and graduate levels.

Agency experts participate in teaching, providing students with direct insights from professionals active in the intellectual property sector.

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