President of Ukraine: We can establish very deep cooperation in the field of security
"Regarding the defense industry, security is a field where we can establish very deep cooperation. We must work very hard to achieve this goal," said President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press statement with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
"We have held talks in trilateral and other formats. Some of them took place in Türkiye, and later we met with our American partners in Geneva. If the Russian side also chooses this diplomacy, we would also like to conduct our negotiations in Azerbaijan," the President of Ukraine emphasized.
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