US extends shipping waiver for 90 days

24 April 2026 22:22 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

US President Donald Trump issued a 90-day extension of the Jones Act waiver for oil, fuel and fertilizer transportation around the US through mid-August, White House Assistant Press Secretary Taylor Rogers announced on Friday in an X post, AzerNEWS reports.

"The Trump Administration has taken several actions to mitigate short-term disruptions to the energy markets, and this extension will help ensure vital energy products, industrial materials, and agricultural necessities are maintained," Rogers elaborated.

The current waiver, which expires on May 17, exempts crude, refined petroleum products, natural gas, fertilizer and other commodities from the law requiring that only ships built in the US may transport commodities between American ports.