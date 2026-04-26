Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil prices

26 April 2026 12:23 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

This week, the average prices of "Azeri Light CIF," "Urals," "Dated Brent," and "Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan" crude oils decreased, AzerNEWS reports.

The average price of "Azeri Light CIF," produced from Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, fell by $3.39, or 2.9 percent, compared to last week, reaching $112.10 per barrel. During the week, the price ranged from a low of $110.51 to a high of $113.97 per barrel.

At Turkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB price of "Azeri Light" crude averaged $109.01 per barrel, down $2.42, or 2.2 percent, from the previous week. The weekly price fluctuated between $107.39 and $110.78 per barrel.

The price of "Urals" crude decreased slightly, dropping $0.19, or 0.2 percent, to $84.50 per barrel. During the week, prices ranged from $79.73 to $87.81 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the average price of "Dated Brent" fell by $8.22, or 7 percent, to $109.69 per barrel. Over the week, Brent crude traded between $105.96 and $112.31 per barrel.

The decline in prices reflects ongoing market volatility and global oil supply and demand dynamics.