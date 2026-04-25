Germany to deploy minesweeper for potential mission in the Strait of Hormuz

25 April 2026 18:32 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Germany is set to deploy a naval minesweeper to the Mediterranean Sea in preparation for a possible mission in the Strait of Hormuz following the end of the conflict between the United States and Iran, AzerNEWS reports.

A German Defence Ministry spokeswoman told the AFP news agency that the navy’s "Fulda" is expected to be deployed "in the coming days," with the aim of contributing to a potential international effort to secure one of the world’s most critical maritime routes. Several countries have already expressed readiness to participate in what has been described as a "neutral" mission to ensure safe navigation through the strait.

According to the German defense ministry, the deployment of the minesweeper is intended to make a "significant and visible contribution" to an international coalition focused on protecting freedom of navigation in the region. Minesweepers are specialized naval vessels designed to detect and neutralize underwater mines, which pose a serious threat to both military and commercial shipping.

The "Fulda" will operate with a crew of around 45 personnel. However, officials stressed that any actual deployment into the Strait of Hormuz would only take place after a lasting cessation of hostilities and with the approval of the German Bundestag.

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow maritime passage between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, holding significant strategic importance as approximately 20% of global oil supplies and around 25% of liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports pass through it. Essentially, it serves as an energy artery for countries in Asia, Europe, and even the United States.

The strait separates Iran from Oman, and in some areas, the width of the shipping channel is only two miles on each side. Given its critical role in global energy supply chains, ensuring the safety and security of this vital waterway is paramount for international trade and economic stability.

Image: Reuters