WUF13 in Baku to boost international cooperation

23 April 2026 18:29 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The upcoming 13th session of the United Nations World Urban Forum (WUF13), scheduled to take place in Baku from May 17 to 22, 2026, marks a significant milestone in Azerbaijan’s growing international presence, AzerNEWS reports.

Held under the theme "Housing the World: Safe and Resilient Cities and Communities," the forum will bring together government representatives, international organizations, urban development experts, academics, and major corporations from across the globe.

Hosting such a prestigious global event highlights Azerbaijan’s expanding role as a hub for international dialogue and cooperation. It reinforces the country’s reputation on the world stage, while opening new avenues for investment, partnerships, and knowledge exchange in urban planning and sustainable development.

For Baku, the forum holds particular importance. As the capital city continues to evolve, WUF13 provides an opportunity to showcase its urban transformation, infrastructure development, and commitment to building resilient and inclusive communities. At the same time, it allows Azerbaijan to contribute actively to global discussions on housing, sustainability, and urban resilience.

The organization of an event of this scale also necessitates temporary adaptive measures across various sectors, including education. In line with the principle of continuity in learning, schools and educational institutions will transition to online instruction during the forum period. This approach ensures that students remain on track with their academic programs without disruption.

The temporary move to distance learning also presents opportunities. It contributes to the development of students’ digital competencies while enhancing the resilience and flexibility of the national education system.