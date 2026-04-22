French Rafale locks onto Russian bomber and fighter over Baltic Sea [VIDEO]

22 April 2026 17:13 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

A Dassault Rafale fighter jet has reportedly targeted Russian military aircraft during an aerial encounter over the Baltic Sea, AzerNEWS reports.

According to footage shared by the Telegram channel “Voennıy Osvedomitel,” a Russian Tupolev Tu-22M3 bomber, equipped with an Kh-22 missile, and a Sukhoi Su-30SM2 fighter jet were tracked by the French aircraft during an interception and escort operation.

The report states that both Russian aircraft were within the targeting system of the Rafale as they were monitored in international airspace.

The encounter is believed to have taken place in the first half of April, highlighting ongoing aerial surveillance and interception activities in the strategically sensitive Baltic region.