Trump claims Iran facing financial strain as Tehran signals openness to talks

22 April 2026 16:17 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

U.S. President Donald Trump has claimed that Iran is experiencing severe financial difficulties amid ongoing regional tensions, AzerNEWS reports.

Writing on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump stated that Tehran is under growing economic pressure and is eager to see the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to restore cash flow.

"They want the Strait of Hormuz opened immediately - they are desperate for cash flow. They are losing $5 billion a day," Trump wrote.

Meanwhile, Iran has signaled a willingness to resume negotiations under certain conditions. Speaking at the United Nations, Iran’s Permanent Representative Amir Saeid Iravani said that talks could proceed if the United States lifts restrictions on the Strait of Hormuz and adheres to the ceasefire terms.

"The United States must stop violating the ceasefire before a new round of negotiations can begin. Once the blockade is lifted, the next round of talks will be held in Islamabad," Iravani stated. He emphasized that Iran remains open to a political solution but is also prepared for further escalation if necessary.

Tensions between the United States and Iran have intensified in recent months, particularly following the lack of progress on negotiations related to Iran’s nuclear program. On February 28, the United States and Israel reportedly launched airstrikes against Iranian targets, prompting Tehran to respond with missile and drone attacks on Israeli territory and U.S. assets in the region.

A temporary ceasefire was reached on April 7 through mediation by Pakistan, initially set for two weeks. On April 21, Trump announced that the ceasefire would be extended until Iran presents a formal proposal and negotiations reach a conclusion.