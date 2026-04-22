Baku hosted Azerbaijan-Latvia business forum [PHOTOS]

22 April 2026 16:22 (UTC+04:00)

The heads of state addressed the event.

An Azerbaijan-Latvia business forum was held on April 22 with the participation of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs.

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