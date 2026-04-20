Australian court hears Rebel Wilson defamation case over “malicious concoctions” claims

20 April 2026 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

Rebel Wilson’s claim that a young Australian actress was sexually harassed by a producer and later concealed the allegation to advance her career has been described in court as “malicious concoctions”, as a defamation trial against the Hollywood star began in Sydney, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

In 2024 and 2025, Wilson posted on Instagram alleging that Charlotte MacInnes, who appears in Wilson’s film The Deb, felt “uncomfortable” after sharing a bath with one of the film’s female producers.

Wilson further claimed that MacInnes withdrew a complaint — which MacInnes denies ever making — in exchange for a major theatre role and a recording contract. MacInnes argues these statements damaged her reputation for honesty and integrity and is now seeking damages.

Her legal team insists she never raised any complaint about the bath incident with Wilson. Instead, they allege Wilson later used the episode as leverage during disputes over production budgets and contracts linked to the film.

On the first day of proceedings, the court examined private text messages between Wilson, producer Amanda Ghost, and MacInnes, as well as emails discussing the incident and allegations of harassment.

The incident in question reportedly occurred on 5 September 2023, when MacInnes and Ghost went for a late-afternoon swim at Bondi Beach. During the swim, Ghost suffered an allergic reaction known as cold urticaria, which caused severe skin irritation and shaking, according to testimony presented in court.

The case has drawn attention in Australia’s entertainment industry, highlighting how quickly personal disputes and production conflicts can escalate into high-profile legal battles, especially when social media statements are involved.