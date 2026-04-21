Putin says he knows how Ukraine war will end

21 April 2026 19:49 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated on Tuesday that Moscow knows how the conflict in Ukraine will end, but "won't make any public statements about it", AzerNEWS reports.

"We'll simply implement and strive for the goals we've set for ourselves, and accomplish the tasks we face," he noted during a meeting with municipal employees. In addition, Putin declared enemies "are thinking about how to frame the fact that victory will belong to the Russian Federation."

At the same time, Putin said that the Ukrainian regions annexed by Russia should reach the standard of living in the rest of the country by 2030.