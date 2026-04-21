UN plans emergency evacuation of trapped ships in the Persian Gulf

21 April 2026 18:26 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) is developing a contingency plan to evacuate hundreds of vessels currently stranded in the Persian Gulf, according to its Secretary-General, Arsenio Dominguez, AzerNEWS reports.

The implementation of such a plan would only start "when there are clear signs of de-escalation" of the Middle East conflict, Bloomberg quoted the IMO head as saying. The situation has left numerous commercial ships unable to safely exit the region, raising concerns over crew safety, supply chain disruptions, and maritime security.

The proposed evacuation strategy is expected to involve a phased departure of vessels. Among the factors under consideration are how long crews have been stranded in the high-risk zone, the condition of ships, and logistical coordination to avoid congestion or further security risks during the withdrawal process.

The plan can only be put into action when there are clear signs of de-escalation, Dominguez said on the sidelines of Singapore Maritime Week on Tuesday. The United Nations agency would also need to ascertain if mines had been laid in the strait before sending ships through, he added.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had previously reported the opening of the Strait of Hormuz to commercial vessels. In turn, US President Donald Trump stated that Washington would maintain the blockade of Iranian waters until a final agreement is reached.

Photo: Asghar Besharati / AP