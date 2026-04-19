Armenian PM Pashinyan seen with ex-wife Hakobyan during trip [VIDEO]
Nikol Pashinyan was reported to have traveled to the city of Gyumri accompanied by his ex-wife, Anna Hakobyan, AzerNEWS reports via the RFE/RL’s Armenian Service.
The report did not specify in what capacity Hakobyan accompanied or represented Pashinyan during the visit.
The couple had previously announced their marriage after many years of living together, before later stating that they had divorced shortly thereafter, drawing public attention to the unusual sequence of personal announcements.
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