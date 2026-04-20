Leyla Aliyeva launches Social-Emotional Learning Program for children in care [PHOTOS]

20 April 2026 11:45 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A social-emotional learning program is being implemented for children living in residential social service institutions at the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, AzerNEWS reports.

The program is being carried out through a joint partnership between the IDEA Public Union, ADA University, and the Social Services Agency. It aims to support the development of social and emotional skills of children living in social service institutions. The program began last month and is currently progressing successfully.

Within the framework of the program, weekly training sessions are organized for children living in Social Service Institutions No. 1, 2, and 3. More than 100 children participate in these sessions. Special attention is given to developing participants’ communication, self-expression, emotional regulation, teamwork, and collaboration skills.

The training sessions are conducted by students of ADA University. To ensure the effectiveness and quality of the training process, the university's academic staff regularly provide methodological support to participants and offer guidance on session content and approaches.

The main goal of the initiative is to support the social-emotional development of children living in social service institutions, strengthen their self-confidence, improve their communication skills, and contribute to their more active integration into society.