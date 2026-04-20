Butter imports to Azerbaijan fall sharply in first quarter of this year

20 April 2026 16:44 (UTC+04:00)

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Azerbaijan significantly reduced its imports of butter and other dairy fats in the first quarter of 2026, even as overall imports of vegetable and animal fats increased slightly, AzerNEWS reports. According to monthly data from the State Customs Committee, as reported by Marja.az, the country imported 5,717 tons of butter and other milk-based fats worth...

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