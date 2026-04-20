Azernews.Az

Monday, April 20, 2026

Butter imports to Azerbaijan fall sharply in first quarter of this year

20 April 2026 16:44 (UTC+04:00)
Butter imports to Azerbaijan fall sharply in first quarter of this year
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

Azerbaijan significantly reduced its imports of butter and other dairy fats in the first quarter of 2026, even as overall imports of vegetable and animal fats increased slightly, AzerNEWS reports. According to monthly data from the State Customs Committee, as reported by Marja.az, the country imported 5,717 tons of butter and other milk-based fats worth...

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more