North Korea fires multiple ballistic missiles into sea with new rising nuclear concerns

19 April 2026 21:45 (UTC+04:00)

North Korea launched multiple short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters on Sunday, in a fresh show of force that comes amid renewed international concerns over its nuclear program, AzerNEWS reports.

According to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, the missiles were fired from the Sinpo area and each travelled about 140 kilometres before landing in the sea.

The military said South Korea is maintaining full readiness to respond to any provocations and is closely coordinating with the United States and Japan.

During an emergency meeting of the National Security Council, senior South Korean officials expressed concern over North Korea’s repeated missile launches, urging Pyongyang to halt further tests immediately.

The launches come shortly after the International Atomic Energy Agency warned that North Korea was making “very serious” advances in its efforts to develop nuclear weapons.

The timing of the missile activity also coincided with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung departing the country for official visits to India and Vietnam.