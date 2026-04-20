Azerbaijani wrestlers step onto mat at European Championships

20 April 2026 11:02 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The 2026 European Wrestling Championships will kick off on April 20 in Tirana, Albania, AzerNEWS reports.

Azerbaijan is represented by a total of 25 wrestlers at the tournament.

Five Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers will compete on the opening day of the tournament.

Rashad Mammadov (55 kg), Ziya Babashov (63 kg), Sanan Suleymanov (77 kg), Islam Abbasov (87 kg), and Beka Kandelaki (130 kg) will step onto the mat.

Some 30 gold medals will be on the line across Freestyle, Women's Wrestling and Greco-Roman events.

More than 400 wrestlers are expected to compete at the 2026 European Wrestling Championships, which runs until April 26.

Wrestling remains the most widely followed sport in Azerbaijan and is governed by the National Wrestling Federation, established in 1993.

A major turning point in the nation's wrestling legacy came at the Rio Olympic Games, where Azerbaijan distinguished itself as one of only two countries to improve its medal haul across five consecutive Olympic Games.

Azerbaijan's success continued in 2020, when its freestyle wrestlers finished third in the overall medal standings at the Individual World Cup in Serbia, capturing two medals, one silver and one bronze, behind leaders Russia and Turkiye.

Further highlighting the country's strength on the world stage, Osman Nurmagomedov claimed the 92 kg world title at the 2022 World Championships in Belgrade, overcoming a Russian rival in the final.

Most recently, Azerbaijan added to its Olympic record at the 2024 Summer Games, securing three bronze medals in wrestling. Hasrat Jafarov reached the podium in the 67 kg Greco-Roman category, while Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg) and Magomedkhan Magomedov (97 kg) delivered bronze medals in freestyle wrestling.

The country has earned a reputation for successfully hosting major competitions, from European and World Championships to youth tournaments, welcoming athletes from around the globe with world-class venues and hospitality.

Cities like Baku, Ganja, and others have become key destinations for wrestling fans, showcasing Azerbaijan's ability to combine a rich sporting heritage with modern event management.