Azerbaijan discusses IPO plans for state-owned companies

3 June 2026 13:42 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Discussions are currently underway in Azerbaijan regarding the possible involvement of several state-owned companies in initial public offering (IPO) processes as part of broader privatization and capital market development efforts.

According to AzerNEWS, the statement was made by Isi Mustafayev, General Director of PASHA Capital, during a press conference dedicated to the company’s 2025 financial results.

Mustafayev stated that the privatization of certain enterprises operating under AZCON Holding is currently on the agenda, and if IPO procedures are launched for those companies, PASHA Capital is prepared to participate in the process.

According to him, the final decisions regarding the IPOs of state-owned enterprises remain under the authority of relevant government institutions.

Mustafayev also noted that efforts are continuing to attract greater investment into Azerbaijan’s agricultural sector.

He said meetings are planned with a number of companies as part of initiatives aimed at expanding alternative financing mechanisms through capital markets and increasing investment opportunities for the sector.