Baku hosts 2nd Caspian International Transport and Logistics Forum

3 June 2026 12:22 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The 2nd Caspian International Forum on Transport, Transit and Logistics has commenced in Baku as part of the 23rd Caspian International Transport, Transit and Logistics Exhibition, TransLogistica Caspian, AzerNEWS reports.

The forum has brought together government officials, industry leaders, logistics experts and international stakeholders to discuss key trends shaping the future of regional and global transport networks.

Participants are focusing on the digitalization of transport and logistics supply chains, the implementation of innovative technologies, and the development of international transport corridors aimed at enhancing regional connectivity and transit potential.

A central topic of discussion is the development and future prospects of the Middle Corridor, also known as the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), which has gained increasing strategic importance as a trade link connecting Asia and Europe.

Experts are examining ways to improve the efficiency, reliability and competitiveness of the corridor through greater regional cooperation, infrastructure investments and digital solutions.

Discussions also highlight the role of smart logistics systems, electronic documentation and data-sharing platforms in streamlining cargo transportation and reducing transit times.