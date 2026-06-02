Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan expand energy cooperation talks

2 June 2026 15:51 (UTC+04:00)

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An exchange of views has taken place on the current state and future development prospects of energy cooperation between Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan, AzerNEWS reports, citing “AzerEnergy” OJSC.

The company noted that the discussions were held during a meeting between delegations led by Baba Rzayev, Chairman of the Board of “AzerEnergy” OJSC, Nabi Aitzhanov, Chairman of the Board of “Kazakhstan Electricity Grid Operating Company” JSC, and Feruz Kurbanov, Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Uzbek National Electric Networks.

The meeting also focused on discussions regarding the application of new technologies and the integration of renewable energy sources into power systems. Participants exchanged experience on Azerbaijan’s newly commissioned Battery Energy Storage Systems with a capacity of 250 MW / 500 MWh.

The importance of intensifying future cooperation and increasing mutual visits was also emphasized during the meeting.