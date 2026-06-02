Baku and Washington discuss cooperation in digitalization, AI and strategic transport projects

2 June 2026 10:22 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Rashad Nabiyev, has met with a delegation led by Caleb Orr, the U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Economic and Business Affairs, to discuss expanding bilateral cooperation in digital transformation, transportation and strategic infrastructure projects, AzerNEWS reports.

According to Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, the meeting focused on prospects for collaboration in the fields of digitalization and transport, as well as the development of regulatory frameworks for artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.

The sides also discussed opportunities for partnership between Azerbaijan and U.S. government institutions and companies in the construction of a data center in the country, a project aimed at strengthening Azerbaijan’s digital infrastructure and technological capabilities.

In addition, the meeting addressed ongoing and planned efforts to expand the Middle Corridor, a key transcontinental trade route linking Asia and Europe, and the development of the Zangezur Corridor, a strategic transport initiative expected to enhance regional connectivity.

The participants exchanged views on the potential involvement of U.S. companies in these projects, highlighting opportunities for investment, technological cooperation and infrastructure development.

The discussions reflected the growing scope of Azerbaijan-U.S. cooperation in both the digital economy and transport sectors, areas that have become increasingly important amid global efforts to strengthen supply chains, improve connectivity and accelerate technological innovation.

As Azerbaijan continues to position itself as a regional hub for trade, logistics and digital services, cooperation with international partners, including the United States, is expected to play a significant role in advancing the country’s long-term development objectives.