Film Agency announces state-supported film project competition

1 June 2026 11:56 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan Republic Film Agency (ARKA) has announced the launch of the "2026 Competition for Film Projects to Be Produced with State Support," AzerNEWS reports.

The initiative aims to stimulate film production and improve its efficiency, enhance the professional experience of local filmmakers, support the development of the national film industry and the private sector operating in the field, and strengthen competitiveness among legal entities engaged in cinematic activities.

Applications for the competition will open on June 1, 2026. Interested participants can review the competition regulations and detailed requirements on ARKA's official website.

The competition forms part of ongoing efforts to foster the growth of Azerbaijan's film sector and encourage the creation of high-quality cinematic projects through state support mechanisms.

This version follows a professional magazine/news style suitable for publication.

The Azerbaijan Cinema Agency (ARKA) is an official institution that plays a central role in the development of the country's film industry. Its primary responsibilities include supporting the production and promotion of national films, organising film festivals, providing financial support for film projects, and preserving the cultural heritage of Azerbaijani cinema.

ARKA works closely with the Culture Ministry to implement governmental policies regarding cinema, and its activities help boost Azerbaijan's representation in the international film community.

The agency also encourages collaborations with international partners and supports emerging filmmakers, contributing significantly to the development and visibility of Azerbaijani cinema on the global stage.