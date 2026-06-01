President Ilham Aliyev: Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition laid the foundation for the energy development of modern Azerbaijan

1 June 2026 10:36 (UTC+04:00)

"As has already been, the Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition laid the foundation for the energy development of modern Azerbaijan. As time passed, it transformed and became bigger and now it is called Baku Energy Week with numerous events and a lot of very good ceremonies," President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the official opening ceremony of the 31st Baku Energy Forum, AzerNEWS reports.

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