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Monday, June 1, 2026

First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on occasion of June 1 - International Children's Day [PHOTOS]

1 June 2026 08:11 (UTC+04:00)
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on occasion of June 1 - International Children's Day [PHOTOS]

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her official Instagram page on the occasion of June 1- International Children's Day.

AzerNEWS presents the post:

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