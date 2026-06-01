Azerbaijan begins knockout stage at European Minifootball Championship

1 June 2026 13:06 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan national minifootball team will play its next match today at the 2026 European Minifootball Championship (EMF EURO 2026) being held in Bratislava, Slovakia, AzerNEWS reports.

Led by head coach Elshad Guliyev, Azerbaijan will face Kazakhstan in the Round of 16.

The match will take place at Tipos Arena on June 1 and is scheduled to kick off at 00:00 Baku time.

The winner of the encounter will advance to the quarterfinals, where they will meet the victor of the Czech Republic–Montenegro matchup.

The 2026 European Minifootball Championship (EMF EURO 2026) is taking place from May 27 to June 4, 2026 , at the TIPOS Aréna in Bratislava, Slovakia .

The tournament features 24 national teams competing for the continental title, with the knockout and quarter-final stages actively underway