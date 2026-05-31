Donald Trump announces successful cognitive test results

31 May 2026 21:12 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

U.S. President Donald Trump has declared that he successfully passed a medical test designed to evaluate cognitive abilities. The announcement was made on his social media platform, Truth Social, AzerNEWS reports.

Donald Trump stated that the examination, conducted at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, produced highly positive results. He emphasized that he achieved a perfect score of 30 out of 30 on a challenging cognitive test.

This marks the fourth time Trump has taken such an assessment, and he noted that he has consistently achieved the highest possible score. In total, he said he correctly answered all 120 questions across the four tests, highlighting that achieving maximum results consecutively is a rare accomplishment.

The President also stressed the importance of requiring candidates for the offices of president and vice president to undergo complex cognitive testing, underscoring his belief in the necessity of such evaluations for national leadership.