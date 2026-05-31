Emergency Ministry holds public awareness events on safety rules [PHOTOS]

31 May 2026 18:23 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The Azerbaijan Ministry of Emergency Situations has organized a series of events aimed at educating the population on rules of conduct during emergencies, AzerNEWS reports.

Specialists from the State Fire Control Service, the State Service for Control over Small Vessels, and the State Water Rescue Service participated in the awareness programs.

These were conducted by the Baku Regional Center at Surakhani District School No. 104, Narimanov District School No. 207, and Binagadi District School No. 298; by the Sumgayit Regional Center at Sumgayit City Talent Lyceum and Youth Development Center No. 1; by the Ganja Regional Center at Ganja City School No. 27 named after Israfil Mammadov and at the Chemistry-Biology Faculty of Ganja State University; by the Karabakh Regional Center at Beylagan District School No. 1 named after Mammadayar Farzaliyev in Kabirli village and Barda City School No. 5 named after Ali Mustafayev; by the Aran Regional Center at the administrative building of the Gulbanda village representative office of the Agdash District Executive Authority and at Agdash District School in Garibli village named after Nofal Babayev; by the Northwest Regional Center at Lekit Kotuklu village school in Qakh District; by the Northern Regional Center at Tangaalti village school in Quba District; and by the Mughan Regional Center at Salyan City School No. 4.

The purpose of these events was to provide citizens with essential knowledge on how to act during potential natural and man-made emergencies.

Participants were given detailed information on the classification of emergencies, those most characteristic for Azerbaijan, including fires and earthquakes, and the necessary rules of conduct in such situations. The role of the Ministry's "112" hotline was explained, and practical demonstrations were held on how to use basic firefighting equipment.

The events were conducted in an interactive format, with questions from participants answered in detail.