AZAL delegation visits grave of National Hero Hokuma Aliyeva [PHOTOS]

31 May 2026 15:40 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

On May 31, in observance of International Flight Attendant Day, a group of flight attendants from Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), accompanied by members of Hokuma Aliyeva's family, visited the grave of the National Hero at the Second Alley of Honor, AzerNEWS reports.

The delegation paid their respects by laying flowers at her grave and honoring her memory, reflecting on her bravery, dedication, and service.

During the visit, AZAL representatives also commemorated the memory of National Hero pilots Igor Kshnyakin and Aleksandr Kalyaninov.

It is worth noting that Hokuma Jalil gizi Aliyeva was posthumously awarded the title of "National Hero of Azerbaijan" under a decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev on December 29, 2024.

The honor was bestowed in recognition of her exceptional professionalism, courage, and selfless actions in helping save passengers during the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines Embraer 190 aircraft operating the Baku–Grozny route.