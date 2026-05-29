Opera Days kick off in Baku, bringing together world-class performers [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

29 May 2026 16:05 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

One of the season's most dazzling cultural events took place at the Heydar Aliyev Palace with the grand opening of the II Opera Days project, AzerNEWS reports.

The festivities commenced with a performance of the legendary opera "Koroglu" by the celebrated Azerbaijani composer Uzeyir Hajibayli, presented by the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater.

This monumental masterpiece, a true symbol of national operatic art, once again enthralled audiences with its dramatic power, heroic spirit, and rich musical language. Magnificent stage design, vibrant sets, and deeply emotional performances created an atmosphere of theatrical grandeur, leaving spectators with unforgettable memories.

Koroglu's performance reaffirmed the depth and brilliance of Azerbaijani musical culture, highlighting the nation's proud artistic traditions. Each scene radiated energy, a love of freedom, and distinct national character.

The production was conducted by Honored Artist Ayyub Guliyev, with stage direction by Honored Art Worker Hafiz Guliyev. The artistic design was crafted by People's Artist of the USSR Tahir Salahov and Honored Cultural Worker Tehran Babayev, while choreography was created by the legendary People's Artist of the USSR Gamar Almaszade. Honored Art Worker Sevil Hajiyeva served as choirmaster.

The star-studded cast captivated the audience. The role of Koroglu (Rovshan) was masterfully performed by world-renowned vocalist and People's Artist Yusif Eyvazov, while Honored Artist Afag Abbasova shone as Nigar.

Debut performances included Mahir Tagizade as Hasan Khan, Mirali Sarizade as Polad, and Javidan Isayev among the noblemen. Other notable performances included Fakhrin Ahmadli as Ihsan Pasha, Nazim Mahmudov as Ibrahim Khan, Tural Aghasiyev as Hamza Bay, Akram Poladov as Ali, Aliahmad Ibrahimov as both the Jester and the Herald, Nazar Beylarov as Eyvaz, and People's Artist Nazakat Teymurova as the khananda.

The seamless collaboration of the creative team, the electrifying stage energy, and the sublime musical execution transformed the opera into a moving celebration of courage, justice, and freedom. The harmony of music, stagecraft, and acting left a lasting impression on all in attendance.

Decades after its creation, "Koroglu" continues to stand as one of the most magnificent works in Azerbaijani musical heritage.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.