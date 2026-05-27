Jeyhun Bayramov urges more effective and inclusive UN system [PHOTOS]

27 May 2026 16:12 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov took part in an open debate of the UN Security Council in New York under the presidency of China on the theme "Maintenance of international peace and security: Upholding the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter and Strengthening the UN-Centered International System," AzerNEWS reports.

The minister emphasized in his remarks that strengthening the UN-centered international system has become particularly relevant amid growing polarization, violations of international law, and the ineffectiveness of conflict prevention and resolution mechanisms.

In this context, he underscored the importance of multilateralism and the principle of sovereign equality of states in ensuring international peace and security. He also highlighted the need for the universal and unconditional application of international law, particularly the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and non-interference in the internal affairs of states.

The minister said Azerbaijan has itself experienced the serious consequences of violations of the UN Charter and failures in implementing international law. Despite this, he noted that the country continues to actively support the regional peace agenda and contribute to stability.

During his speech, Bayramov also focused on the need for reforms to make the UN system more effective, representative, and responsive to global challenges.

He pointed to the importance of increasing the representation of developing countries and enhancing the accountability of the UN Security Council within ongoing intergovernmental reform discussions. Bayramov also welcomed the UN Secretary-General’s UN80 initiative, describing it as an important step toward improving the organization’s coordination and responsiveness to member states.

Additionally, he highlighted the role of regional organizations and cooperation mechanisms operating in line with UN principles. In this regard, he noted Azerbaijan’s significant contributions to multilateralism through its successful chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement, hosting of COP29 and the World Urban Forum, as well as its current chairmanship of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

Concluding his remarks, the minister stated that the UN Charter is aimed at creating a sustainable international system based on cooperation, justice, peace, unity, and the rule of law, emphasizing that only collective efforts can help build a more inclusive, accountable, and effective multilateral order centered on the United Nations.