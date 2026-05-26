Baku hosts Azerbaijan Kids Best Model 2026 [PHOTOS]

26 May 2026 18:49 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan Kids Best Model 2026, one of the brightest and most stylish children's fashion projects of the year, has been held at Badamdar Hotel and Residences, organized by Star Kids Group, AzerNEWS reports.

The event was dedicated to International Children's Day on June 1.

That evening, the venue was transformed into a true center of fashion and creativity, where young participants had the chance to feel like professional models, while guests immersed themselves in the atmosphere of a major runway show.

A total of 76 children aged 4 to 14 took part in the competition, including 44 girls and 32 boys, presenting impressive looks, confident runway walks, and strong stage charisma. The young models demonstrated not only style and beauty, but also артистism, self-confidence, and individuality.

The evening’s special atmosphere was enhanced by designer collections, musical performances, and the participation of representatives from the fields of culture, education, fashion, public organizations, and government institutions.

According to the director of Star Kids Group, Aygun Aliyeva, the project was created to support talented children and help them unlock their creative potential.

"Our main goal is to give children the opportunity to believe in themselves, discover their abilities, and take their first steps into the world of fashion and art. We want talented children of Azerbaijan to be recognized not only in their homeland, but also to proudly represent the country on international platforms. It is very important for us to create an atmosphere of inspiration, creativity, and self-confidence for them," said Aygun Aliyeva.

Azerbaijan Kids Best Model is not just a beauty contest or runway competition, but a large-scale creative platform that helps children develop stage culture, communication skills, and a sense of style. At the end of the competition, winners were selected in various age groups and categories, and were awarded diplomas and commemorative prizes.

The participants' performances were judged by well-known representatives of the arts and fashion industries, including Honored Art Worker and fashion designer Fakhriya Khalafova, Chairwoman of the "Association for the Development of Women's Entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan and head of "İlahə For Art" Ilaha Aliyeva, Honored Artists Ruhangiz Allahverdiyeva and Almaz Alasgarova, singer Abdul Khalid, actor and TV host Shahriyar Abilov, head of Master Cut Academy Sarkhan Hasanov, and the winner of , Leyla Mammadova.

Azerbaijan Kids Best Model once again proved that the modern children’s fashion industry in Azerbaijan is developing rapidly, discovering new names and creating opportunities for bright, talented, and ambitious children.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.