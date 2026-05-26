Azerbaijan logs 55% growth in sea exports defying broader slump

26 May 2026 17:43 (UTC+04:00)

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Azerbaijan transported 296,300 tons of cargo worth $642.7 million via maritime transport during the first four months of 2026, AzerNEWS reports, citing the State Customs Committee. The figures indicate a sharp year-on-year decline in both cargo value and volume compared to the same period in 2025. According to the committee, the total value of cargo carried by sea fell by...

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