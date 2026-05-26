Anglo Asian Mining returns to profit in 2025 after two-year loss streak

26 May 2026 15:22 (UTC+04:00)

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Anglo Asian Mining has returned to profitability in 2025 after two consecutive years of losses, the company said, AzerNEWS reports. The improvement in financial performance was driven by a significant increase in production during the year, as well as favorable market conditions for copper and gold prices. The company reported that annual revenues rose substantially to...

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