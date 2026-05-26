Azernews.Az

Tuesday, May 26, 2026

Anglo Asian Mining returns to profit in 2025 after two-year loss streak

26 May 2026 15:22 (UTC+04:00)
Anglo Asian Mining returns to profit in 2025 after two-year loss streak
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

Anglo Asian Mining has returned to profitability in 2025 after two consecutive years of losses, the company said, AzerNEWS reports. The improvement in financial performance was driven by a significant increase in production during the year, as well as favorable market conditions for copper and gold prices. The company reported that annual revenues rose substantially to...

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more