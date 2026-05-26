Anglo Asian Mining returns to profit in 2025 after two-year loss streak
Anglo Asian Mining has returned to profitability in 2025 after two consecutive years of losses, the company said, AzerNEWS reports. The improvement in financial performance was driven by a significant increase in production during the year, as well as favorable market conditions for copper and gold prices. The company reported that annual revenues rose substantially to...
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