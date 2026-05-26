Romania’s Azerbaijani oil imports fall in early 2026 amid broader trade shifts
Romania imported oil worth $247.85 million from Azerbaijan in January–April 2026, reflecting a notable decline in both value and volume compared to the same period last year, AzerNEWS reports. According to the State Customs Committee, Romanian imports of Azerbaijani crude oil totaled...
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