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Tuesday, May 26, 2026

Romania’s Azerbaijani oil imports fall in early 2026 amid broader trade shifts

26 May 2026 16:49 (UTC+04:00)
Romania’s Azerbaijani oil imports fall in early 2026 amid broader trade shifts
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
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Romania imported oil worth $247.85 million from Azerbaijan in January–April 2026, reflecting a notable decline in both value and volume compared to the same period last year, AzerNEWS reports. According to the State Customs Committee, Romanian imports of Azerbaijani crude oil totaled...

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