Azerbaijan announces theatrical arts article competition with cash prize

26 May 2026 10:22 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Culture Ministry's Scientific, Methodological and Qualification Center for Culture (MEMİM) has announced a competition for articles on theatrical art, AzerNEWS reports.

The competition, organized with the partnership and support of the Azerbaijan Theatre Workers Union, is dedicated to the 103rd anniversary of the birth of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

The main goal of the competition is to strengthen critical and theoretical-conceptual perspectives on theatrical processes, identify young and talented authors, and encourage professional analysis of stage productions.

Authors over the age of 18 are eligible to participate.Submissions are accepted in the genres of analytical articles, reviews, and essays devoted to current issues of the modern theatrical process and analyses of performances in the repertoire. Articles must be prepared after the official announcement of the competition. After the results are announced, the articles may be published in periodicals.

Those wishing to participate must register by filling out the relevant form by June 30, 2026:

You can register for the competition here.

Applications must be submitted by email to [email protected] no later than July 31, 2026. Texts must be typed in Times New Roman, font size 12, and the total length must not exceed 10 A4 pages.

Submissions will be evaluated by a jury composed of well-known experts in the field.

All participants will receive certificates, while the winners will be awarded diplomas and cash prizes.

Authors may submit only one work and in only one nomination: "Best Review," "Best Problem-Oriented Article," or "Best Theoretical Essay." Co-authored works will not be accepted.

The winner in each nomination will receive a cash prize of 500 AZN.

Everyone interested in theatrical art is invited to take an active part in the competition.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.