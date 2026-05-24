Anniversary concert held as part of ‘90 Years of Heritage’ celebrations at Azerbaijan State Philharmonic

24 May 2026 11:58 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

A concert programme has been presented at the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall named after Muslim Magomayev as part of the “90 Years of Heritage” series of anniversary concerts.

AzerNEWS reports that the event featured performances by the Azerbaijan State Orchestra of Folk Instruments and the choir group of the Fikret Amirov Azerbaijan State Song and Dance Ensemble, an Honoured Collective named after Fikret Amirov.

The orchestra was conducted by its chief conductor, Mustafa Ashurov.

The concert’s choir master was Naala Barateliya, while Elchin Abbasov served as manager of the event.

The musical programme featured renowned soloists including Gulnaz Ismayilova, Gulustan Aliyeva, Ilaha Afandiyeva, Taleh Yahyayev, Nurlan Azizbayli, Ravana Gurbanova, Ayshan Eminli and Avazkhan Azizov.

The audience enjoyed performances of patriotic compositions, folk songs celebrating the homeland, and classical works presented by the distinguished artists.

It should be noted that this year marks the 90th anniversaries of both the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic and the Fikret Amirov Azerbaijan State Song and Dance Ensemble.